Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Callaway

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Mom and Pop Lane in Callaway, for the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford Mustang struck a male pedestrian with the pedestrian conscious alert and breathing.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the patient suffering from a serious injury to his leg.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County responded and handled the crash investigation.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and reported no injuries.