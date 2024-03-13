Calvert County Animal Control and Police Officers Save Bald Eagle Trapped in Vehicles Grill

An unexpected call recently had Calvert County Animal Control Officer (ACO) Neel rush into action to save a bald eagle!

Early Saturday morning on March 9, 2024, Animal Control received a call that a driver on Route 4 had accidentally collided with an eagle.

When the driver stopped, they realized that the eagle was still alive, but trapped in the vehicle’s grill.

With teamwork from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, ACO Neel safely removed the eagle. After a thorough examination, all were relieved to find the bird seemed to be in good health and was quickly released back into the wild.

Thanks to ACO Neel and all who helped rescue this wonderful creature!

