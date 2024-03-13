One Flown to Trauma Center After Truck Strikes School Bus Head-on in Indian Head

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 7:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 5000 block of Mason Springs Road in Indian Head, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment involving a county school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck struck an unoccupied school bus head on with the operator of the truck trapped.

Firefighters from Tenth District, Potomac Heights, Bryans Road, and NDW Fire Department responded to the scene, with the patient being extricated in under 25 minutes.

The patient was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.

