Police Investigating House Shot in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, around 2:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported shots fired in the area of Midway Drive and Weeping Willow Lane in Lexington Park.

An additional 911 caller reported several shots were fired into a residence located in the 21000 block of Weeping Willow Lane.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8072.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. Remember, with Crime Solvers, you can remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest. Your tip could make a difference.