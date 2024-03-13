St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – March 12, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations for National Social Work Month and Equal Pay Day.

The Commissioners then held a recognition ceremony for volunteer members of our local Boards, Committees, and Commissions. Learn more about local Boards, Committees, and Commissions, and how you can get involved at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the purchase of monitoring equipment for the St. Mary’s Dam.

Approved the FY 2025 MDOT Transportation Priority Letter and transmit to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC held a Budget Work Session (BWS) in the afternoon. Visit our Budget Engage Page at: http://bit.ly/SMCGFY25Budget, from here, you can watch BWS videos, view the meeting schedule, and even leave your feedback on local priorities – all in one place!

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 9 a.m., with BWS at 1:30 p.m. CSMC business meetings and BWS are held in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or on-demand via SMCG’s YouTube Channel. For more information on SMCG, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.