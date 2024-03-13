Sports Wagering Contributes $4.2 Million to the State of Maryland During February 2024





Maryland’s sports wagering market generatedduring February 2024. Sports wagering contributions go to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

The $4.2 million contribution to the state last month was a 50.5% increase compared to the $2.8 million total generated in February 2023. The $442.5 million in handle was an increase of 30.4% compared to the $339.4 million total in February 2023.

Sports wagering data is tracked and reported based on the State of Maryland’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. During the first eight months of Fiscal Year 2024 (July 2023 through February 2024), sports wagering has contributed $37,051,266 to the state.

A detailed summary of the February 2024 results for Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for February 2024:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $14,124,985 (includes $3,000 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $428,432,673 (includes $13,411,522 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $442,557,658

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $13,612,242

Mobile: $385,499,952

Combined: $399,112,194

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $512,743 (3.6%)

Mobile: $42,932,721 (10.0%)

Combined: $43,445,464 (9.8%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $942,233

Mobile: $27,127,843

Combined: $28,070,076

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $141,335

Mobile: $4,069,176

Combined: $4,210,511

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $65,192,971

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,862,161