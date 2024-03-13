Police in Charles County Recover Over Six Pounds of cannabis and a Loaded Handgun / Suspect Wearing Ankle Monitor When Arrested

March 13, 2024
Justin Pristoop, age 20, of Waldorf

On March 8, 2024, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Firearms Investigations Unit, along with detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, Southern Maryland Information Center, and Emergency Services Team served a search warrant in the 3100 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf relating to an ongoing investigation into firearms violations and drug trafficking.

During the search, investigators recovered over 6 pounds of cannabis with a street value of approximately $27,000, and a loaded P80, .40 caliber handgun/ghost gun.

The suspect, Justin Pristoop, age 20, of Waldorf, was located and arrested without incident.

At the time of his arrest, Pristoop was on electronic monitoring related to a previous arrest in December 2023 for possession of a firearm.

Pristoop was charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm due to age, and other related charges.

Pristoop is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective Caldwell is investigating.

