Waldorf Woman Arrested After Road Rage Shooting in Anne Arundel County

On Friday, March 8, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a road rage incident and non-contact shooting on the ramp from Route 32 East onto the Baltimore Washington Parkway South.

A female suspect and female victim, who are known to each other, were engaged in a road rage incident in the area of Route 32 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway, stemming from a previous interaction.

The vehicles collided on the ramp from eastbound Route 32 onto southbound Baltimore Washington Parkway. The victim and suspect got out of their vehicles and argued briefly.

As the victim was getting back into her car, the suspect fired a handgun, striking the front of the victim’s vehicle, a 2002 Honda Civic.

The suspect fled in a white Hyundai. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Western District detectives received an arrest warrant on March 8, 2024, for the suspect, identified as Tawana Amari Watkins, 24, of Waldorf. Watkins was taken into custody by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on March 11, 2024 where she is being held on a no bond status as of 3/13/2024.

Watkins has been charged with the following below.

ATT 1ST DEG. MURDER

ATT 2ND DEG. MURDER

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DANGEROUS WEAPON-INT/INJURE

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

RECK ENDANGERMENT FROM CAR

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.