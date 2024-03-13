Warrant Issued for Suspect Wanted in Connection with “Jaws of Life” ATM String

A Prince George’s County grand jury indicted a suspect wanted in connection with multiple robberies as part of the “Jaws of Life” ATM string. The suspect is 31-year-old Stefon Janey whose last known address was in Accokeek. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Janey was indicted in connection with eight robberies at multiple locations in Prince George’s County earlier this year – to include convenience stores in the 8600 block of Baltimore Avenue and the 8200 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.

In each case, the group of suspects, to include Janey, used hydraulic rescue tools, commonly known as the jaws of life, to break open the stores’ ATMs and steal thousands of dollars.

Additional charges against Janey are likely. The PGPD continues to actively work to identify, locate and charge additional suspects. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment in connection with the additional suspects. This remains an active investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation or the whereabouts of Janey, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2830.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0037528.