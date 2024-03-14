St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint Friday, March 15th, 2024

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) will conduct a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, March 15, 2024, along Route 235 near Tom Hodges Drive in Hollywood, MD.

Deputies will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

SMCSO recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools to combat impaired driving behavior. Providing advance notice of these checkpoints allows drivers to make informed choices, discourages impaired driving, and is legally mandated for the checkpoint to be valid.

If you plan to drink, use a designated driver or a ride-sharing service; this will keep you and your neighbors safe on our roads.