VIDEO: 61-Year-Old Impaired Owings Man Arrested After Police Chase in Dunkirk, Released Less Than 24 Hours Later

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a roof rack bearing Maryland registration “6DZ2352” was possibly impaired and all over the roadway.

One 911 caller reported they were behind the vehicle since Anne Arundel County and advised the vehicle left the roadway multiple times and struck a guardrail.

A St. Mary’s County police officer and additional citizens called 911 to report the same vehicle which was now in the Dunkirk area and continuing to travel all over the roadway, left the roadway multiple times and struck a second guardrail in the area of Hickory Ridge Road in Dunkirk.

A Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy observed the vehicle which nearly struck his marked police agency vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted but the suspect continued to travel at speeds under 50 mph. The vehicle was reported to have a missing front wheel, all airbags deployed, and was sparking and smoking.

The deputy pursued the suspect until additional officers arrived to boxed the vehicle in. The operator was placed under arrest without incident.

He is identifed as Michael Duane Lang, age 61 of Owings, Maryland has been charged with the following below. He was released on his own recognizance on March 14, 2024.

CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

NEGLIGENT DRIVING