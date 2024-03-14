No Transports Made After Two Vehicle T-Bone in Lexington Park

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with all occupants out of the vehicles.

The operator of the pickup truck and sedan both signed care refusal forms on the scene and advised they were both going to a treatment center in their own transport.

Police responded and investigated the collision.

