Charles County Public Schools Announce New Director of Student Services, Appointment Effective July 1, 2024

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) today announces the administrative appointment of Michael Blanchard, Psy.D., as the new Director of Student Services.

The Board of Education of Charles County at its March 12 meeting approved the appointment of Blanchard to the role effective July 1. Blanchard currently serves as the Supervising School Psychologist for CCPS and will replace current Student Services Director Kathy Kiessling, who has announced her plans to retire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Blanchard has been the supervising school psychologist with CCPS since 2011. He currently supervises more than 50 related health professionals who work daily with students and staff. As the supervising school psychologist for CCPS, Blanchard is responsible for the day-to-day supervision and oversight of school psychology and behavioral health programs for the school system.



Under Blanchard’s leadership, CCPS launched a new partnership with Hazel Health Services earlier this school year. Through Hazel Health, CCPS has expanded its capacity to support increased mental health needs for students at school and through virtual services from home.

Additionally, Blanchard recently secured nearly $536,000 in funding for two separate Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grants. The grants were used to support programs such as mental health first aid training for parents and staff, signs of suicide piloting in high schools, evening parent workshops, restorative practices training and funding for behavioral specialist support staff.

Blanchard oversees the ASPIRE and behavior support programs for students and has led the school system in enhancing targeted mental health interventions for students. He oversees all psychological testing and IEP compliance issues for school psychology services. Blanchard also assists with 504 compliance matters and coordinates countywide 504 trainings systemwide.

Blanchard said he is excited to continue his work with CCPS that benefits all students.

“To be named in this position is a true honor. I feel privileged to be in a position in which I can help support students and staff each day. I am excited to continue to provide services to the students in Charles County. I look forward to this new role,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard will work alongside Kiessling to transition into the role until her retirement. Prior to joining CCPS, Blanchard, as a Virginia licensed clinical psychologist, developed a private practice while also working as a school psychologist with Fairfax County Public Schools for over seven years.

Blanchard has a Bachelor of Science in psychology from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY. He received a Master of Science and Certificate of Advanced Study in school psychology from the State University of New York at Oswego. He attained his Doctor of Psychology degree in clinical, school and counseling psychology in 2003 from James Madison University, and completed coursework at McDaniel College toward an Administrator I certification.