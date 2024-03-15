Firefighters Respond to Large Woods Fire in Hollywood During High Winds

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments were alerted for a large brush fire in the area of Vista Road in Hollywood.

Engine 72, Tanker 74, Jeep 7, Chief 7A, Chief 7, Brush 9, and Brush 3 responded on the run with 18 personnel.

Crews arrived on scene and found approximately half an acre on fire in between two residences involving a shed.

Personnel operated multiple hand lines while working to ensure the fire was contained prior to spreading to the nearby residences.

Additional firefighters from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded and assisted on the scene.

Units operated for approximately one hour and 30 minutes before returning to service and turning the scene over to the Maryland Department of Forestry for further assessment.

No injuries were reported and no extensions to the nearby residences were reported.

Photo courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

