April 2024 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Spring is in full bloom at the Calvert Marine Museum! Join us as we celebrate the season with guided bird walks, an exclusive Jewelry Trunk Show, live music, and more!

Visit us at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for all your springtime fun!

Monday, April 1 – Guided Bird Walks

With fields, woodlots, thickets, a saltmarsh, and Back Creek all nearby, many different species of birds visit the Calvert Marine Museum campus. Join us for guided bird walks at 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12 p.m., and 12:45 p.m. to appreciate and explore the diversity of our avian friends. Space is limited. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, April 4 & 11 – Sea Squirts: Spring Ahead! 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website



1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Tuesday, April 9 – NEW Program: Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Come to the museum for the Monthly Mystery Creature Feature. Every second Tuesday of the month, the CMM Education Team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Check our social media feed for the big reveal on Monday to find out what Tuesday’s Creature Feature will be! Included with museum admission.

Friday, April 12 – Maritime Performance Series: Claude Bourbon 7 – 9 p.m.

Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for amazing guitar performances that takes blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories. It is an experience that compels his audience to return again and again to hear and watch him play, as his fingers lightly dance over the strings of his guitar. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online, up to one day prior at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts, and $25 the day of the concert, online and at the door.

Saturday, April 13 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tour 1 – 4 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s sailing skipjack for an up-close tour with crew members of her 56 ft. deck during the off-season. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, April 18 & 25 – Little Minnows: Spring Ahead 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, April 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Friday – Sunday, April 26 – 28 – Spring Jewelry Trunk Show 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

If you are a fan of jewelry, you won’t want to miss the Spring Jewelry Trunk Show! Shop your favorite collections from Mickey Lynn, Anatoli, Chart Jewelry, and Theresa Applegate. It’s a great opportunity for shoppers to see and try on pieces that they might not have access to otherwise. All are invited to explore and shop at the Spring Jewelry Trunk Show – no tickets required.

Friday, April 26 – Maritime Performance Series: The Benjie Porecki Trio 7 – 9 p.m.

The Benjie Porecki Trio pays homage to jazz as one of the true American art forms. The trio renders classic jazz standards with fire and intensity. Keyboardist Benjie Porecki, drummer Mark Prince, and Zack Pride on bass create a joyful experience in toe-tapping- funky-jazz, brilliantly painted rifts, melancholy ballads, and searing drum solos. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online, up to one day prior, at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 the day of the concert, online and at the door.

Saturday, April 27 – Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. – noon

Come and explore the fossils at Cove Point. Learn more about fossils: where to find them, how to identify them, and what they can tell us about the past. This program is for adults and children 8 and older that are accompanied by an adult. Preregistration required at least two business days before the program. The cost is $25 per person. For more information, visit: https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/215/Fossil-Field-Experience

Sunday, April 28 – CMM Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture 1:30 – 4 p.m.

The CMM Fossil Club meeting starts at 1:30 p.m., followed a free public lecture at 2:30 p.m. in the CMM Harms Gallery. Internationally recognized underwater photographer/videographer and shark naturalist, Tanya Houppermans, will give a lecture titled ‘Swimming with Sharks: Working with the World’s Most Misunderstood Creature.’