Celebrating Women’s History Month Spotlight: Susan Scott

In honor of Women’s History Month, we are shining a spotlight on an incredible woman who has dedicated her career to serving our community with professionalism, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference. Meet Susan Scott, Judicial Specialist III with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office‼

Since joining the CCSO in 1999 as a midnight Records Clerk, Susan said she knew she found a work family and became close with her co-workers.

After two years in that position, Susan moved to the Judicial Services Section and is currently serving in the Domestic Violence Unit. To Susan, the members of the CCSO and the residents of Charles County are more than colleagues and community members – they’re family.



One of Susan’s most impactful roles involves working with individuals affected by domestic violence and providing support to petitioners who are navigating peace orders and protective orders. She understands the importance of being a compassionate listener, guiding them through the process with care.

“Domestic violence cases can often bring challenges and I am glad to be of service to those who might need a friendly person when they call,” said Susan.

Susan attributes her own life experiences to her sense of duty and compassion. She was born with Morquio Syndrome, making her, as she says, “a little person.” Despite facing difficulties related to the syndrome, Susan has always worked hard to overcome obstacles. Her personal experiences have fueled a deep appreciation for resilience and a drive to share her strength with others, whether at home or at work

What makes Susan’s story even more inspiring is her commitment to family. Alongside her husband, Josh, Susan embraced the journey of adoption. After facing years of challenges in trying to adopt a child, their hearts were filled with joy when they received a call in 2017 about a potential adoption.

After a meeting with the birth mother, they received the news they had been waiting to hear…they were chosen to raise a child! Today, Susan and Josh are raising their 6-year-old son in a loving home.

As we applaud Susan for her outstanding commitment to her job, compassion for those in need, and resilience in overcoming personal hurdles, let’s remember that the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is comprised of many remarkable individuals like her. The service they provide is not just a duty, but a reflection of their unique life experiences

In the spirit of dedication, family, and making a positive impact, join us in celebrating Susan Scott during Women’s History Month!

Interested in a career with the CCSO? Would you like to be part of our family? Check out our website at www.ccso.us