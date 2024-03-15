Shining a Spotlight on the Incredible Women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

During Women’s History Month, we are proud to highlight the dedication and excellence of the women representing the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

This week, some of our employees had the unique opportunity to attend the inaugural Women’s Conference hosted by the Washington Metropolitan Police Dept. where they showcased their commitment to superior service and brought their unique perspectives to the forefront.

The conference brought together women from law enforcement agencies nationwide, including distinguished female chiefs from departments across the United States, such as Texas, New York, and Delaware.



Chief Pamela Smith of MPD delivered insightful discussions on “Women connecting with a purpose to Learn, Grow, and Thrive.”

Representing CCSO at the conference were Officer Eng, Officer Chandler, Officer Hart, Corporal Brown, Detective Smith, and Sergeant Harris.

Their presence not only symbolizes our agency’s commitment to women in policing but also underscores our dedication to fostering growth and empowerment among our team members.

Let’s continue to celebrate and support the incredible women who serve and protect our community daily. #WomenInLawEnforcement #CCSOPRIDE #WomensHistoryMonth

