UPDATE: Leonardtown Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide After Killing One of Her Children and Seriously Injuring Two Others

UPDATE 10/29/2024: Ashley Nicole Nolan, 28, of Leonardtown, has been charged with negligent manslaughter, vehicular homicide while impaired, life-threatening injury by motor vehicle while under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, and several related offenses.

We will provide further details as they become available.

3/16/2024 UPDATE – SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE: At approximately 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Chingville Road in Leonardtown, MD.

Units arrived on the scene to find a single 2008 Honda Odyssey upside down on Chingville Road.

The SMCSO Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, and a preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, operated by Ashley Nicole Nolan, 27, of Leonardtown, was traveling north on Point Lookout Road when the driver failed to negotiate a turn. The car left the road and overturned several times before striking a tree.

Three juvenile occupants were found not to be correctly restrained; two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle and were transported to area trauma centers with life-threatening injuries. A third juvenile was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Nolan, the driver, sustained minor injuries and was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Currently, alcohol and speed are considered contributing factors in the crash.

In response to the incident, Sheriff Steve Hall said, “No day should ever begin with news like this. It is both difficult to process and to believe. Based on the preliminary investigative information, decisions were made that have caused the loss of the innocent and marred the lives of families in our communities forever.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it is asked to call Corporal Dale Reppel at Dale.Reppel.stmaryscountymd.gov or 240-496-6694.

3/16/2024: On Saturday, March 16, 2024, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Chingville Road in Leonardtown, for the automated 911 call reporting a possible serious crash with a woman being heard yelling in the background.

A second 911 caller reported hearing a vehicle lock up its brakes before hearing it rolling over multiple times in the area, with a third 911 caller reporting they were on the scene with one occupant being ejected

Fire Chief 6 and one additional member from the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad arrived on the scene within minutes to find a single vehicle on its roof in the middle of Chingville Road. Chief 6 located the adult female operator who was out of the vehicle reporting her two children were in the vehicle.

A helicopter was pre-launched to land nearby. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and landed at the scene a short time later.

As the fire and rescue members along with 3 citizens attempted to locate the two children which were believed to have been ejected. They located one child laying in the field next to a tree. A second child was located laying in the roadway unconscious, and a third child was located inside the vehicle unconscious and unresponsive.

Firefighters from Bay District and Second District utilized airbags, lifting tools and stabilization cribbing to lift the vehicle off the ground to remove the trapped child. The child in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

All three children were reported to be under the age of 10 with all three children being transported to an area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The adult female operator was transported with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. She was conscious, breathing and talking.

Preliminary investigation found that the single vehicle was traveling Northbound on Point Lookout Road approaching Chingville Road, when the vehicle left the Southbound shoulder of Point Lookout Road, struck a large embankment which sent the vehicle airborne, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times where it struck a tree before coming to a rest on its roof in the middle of Chingville Road.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Aviation Command responded to assist. Maryland State Highway Administration responded to assist with traffic control and scene lighting.

Updates will not be provided until they become available from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

A Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team was requested for the police, fire and rescue personnel who responded due to the nature of the incident and scene.

