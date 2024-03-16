Two Flown to Trauma Center After Being Stabbed, Police Investigating

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, at approximately 12:48 a.m., a 911 caller reported they were stabbed and currently driving to an area bar in Park Hall.

As police and emergency medical personnel responded, the 911 caller who remained uncooperative, stated they were stabbed in the back and now driving to the Sheetz located at Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road.

Police arrived at the gas station to find two adult males suffering from stab wounds to the upperbody.

EMS requested a helicopter to transport both victims.

An additional ambulance and a medic unit were dispatched, along with Bay District VFD Engine 31 to set up a nearby landing zone for the helicopter.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported both victims to an area trauma center.

The assault and location of the incident is under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

