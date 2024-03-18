One Flown with Life-Threatening Injuries After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Newburg

On Friday, March 15, 2024, at approximately 9:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Branchville Road in Newburg, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, into a tree with tree limbs on the vehicle with the single occupant trapped.

A helicopter was requested a short time after firefighters arrived on the scene.

Firefighters removed the patient in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.