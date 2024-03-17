Police Investigating Double Shooting in Waldorf, Multiple Helicopters Requested

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 11000 block of Snow Owl Place in Waldorf, for the reports of shots fired with two shot.

Police on the scene reporting two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 are landing nearby.

One patient has been reportedly shot 7 times. The second patient reportedly suffered at least 2 gunshot wounds.

Snow Owl Place will be closed for an extended period of time for the investigation.

The Investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.