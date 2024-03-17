UPDATE: Police Investigating a Murder of 18-Year-Old During Suspected Drug Deal in Waldorf

UPDATE 3/17/2024: On March 16 at 8:37 p.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Snow Owl Place in Waldorf for the report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

As EMS was providing care to the male, he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed shots were fired during a possible drug transaction in which the decedent was struck as well as another male who was present; his injury is not life threatening.

The deceased male has been identified as Jayden Samari Reed, age 18, of Waldorf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is fluid and ongoing and additional details are not available at this time.



On Saturday, March 16, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 11000 block of Snow Owl Place in Waldorf, for the reports of shots fired with two shot.

Police on the scene reporting two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 are landing nearby.

One patient has been reportedly shot 7 times. The second patient reportedly suffered at least 2 gunshot wounds.

Snow Owl Place will be closed for an extended period of time for the investigation.

The Investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.