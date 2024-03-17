Two Flown Out and One Transported to Hospital After Vehicle Strikes Parked Car in Lexington Park Neighborhood

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 1:37 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of West Westbury Boulevard and Wilcutt Street in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had struck a parked/unoccupied vehicle, with the operator and two occupants suffering injuries.

Emergency medical personnel requested two helicopters for two patients suffering head injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 responded and transported one patient each to trauma centers. A third patient was transported to an area hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

