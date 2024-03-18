Vehicle Strikes Two Pedestrians at Hollywood Bar Sending One to Trauma Center

March 17, 2024

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Toots Bar located at 23971 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian who was in and out of consciousness.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two victims suffering from injuries.

A helicopter was requested to be placed on stand-by. Trooper 7 was placed in service a short time later with the ambulance transported the patient to an area trauma center by ground.

The second patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

