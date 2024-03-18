One Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Fire Hydrant and Rolls Over in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 4:31 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Traveled Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the operator still inside.

Firefighters removed the victim in under 10 minutes and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the single patient to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Preliminary investigation found the vehicle, for unknown reasons, left the roadway while travelling Southbound, struck a fire hydrant and rolled at least one time before coming to a rest on all four wheels.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

