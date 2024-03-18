Man Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash at St. Mary’s County Motorcross Park

UPDATE 3/18/2024: The family has provided an update – along with a GoFundMe to assist in medical costs. The victim is in an induced coma and has suffered spinal injuries, a brain bleed, broken pelvis, broken ribs and a broken scapula. If you would like to assist the victim and family, click here.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville to set up a landing zone for Trooper 2.

911 callers reported an adult male crashed on the dirt track and was suffering serious injuries. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested and landed at the scene.

The adult male patient was transported to an area trauma center with injuries beleived to be life-threatening.

During this incident. Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and 6 were on seperate missions, Trooper 7 was unavailable, and U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 was responding to the South end of St. Mary’s County.