No Injuries Reported After Apartment Fire in Waldorf, Investigation Ongoing

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 5:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the 3000 block Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the reported apartment on fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 callers reported a vacant apartment was on fire with smoke spreading to the hallway.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to find fire in the apartment and requested a working fire upgrade.

Crews from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate the fire.

No known injuries were reported and no extensions were located.

Updates will be provided when they become available.