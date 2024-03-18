Police Recover Gun and Stolen Vehicle After Suspect Flees Traffic Stop

March 18, 2024

On Friday, March 15, 2024, at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop of a white 2011 Infinity G37 on Route 3 near Defense Highway in Crofton.

The suspect vehicle fled, passed through a red traffic signal, and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver was detained, and officers found a loaded .38 caliber Glock handgun and two bottles of suspected promethazine/codeine inside the vehicle.

The driver was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms, and the vehicle was reported stolen from Prince George’s County.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Criminal charges are pending release from medical care.

