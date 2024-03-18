Police Identify Suspect Involved in 1970 Cold Case Homicide of 16-Year-Old

On March 10, 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced at a press conference the identification of a suspect in the 1970 homicide of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers.

On October 16, 1970, Conyers’ family reported her missing to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Investigation indicated Conyers ran an errand at the Harundale Mall at approximately 8:30 p.m., but did not return. The vehicle she was driving when she disappeared was recovered on Monday, October 19, 1970, in a wooded area near Mountain Road and Route 100 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.



During that time, the road was under construction.

On Tuesday, October 20, 1970, Conyers’ body was found a short distance from the vehicle. DNA was extracted from evidence collected in 1970, both at the scene and on Pamela Conyers’ clothing and person. With advancements in technology and the use of Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG) investigative techniques, those specimens led to the identification of Forrest Clyde Williams (III), 74, of Virginia.

(UPDATE): After identifying Mr. Williams, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Cold Case Unit, the FBI, and the Organized Crime Unit of the Office of the Attorney General for Maryland continued their investigation.

Traditional investigative methods and forensic genetic genealogy (FGG) led to the recent identification of a second suspect in the case identified as 74-year-old Donald Willard, formerly from Montgomery County, Maryland.

Mr. Willard is now deceased. We want to thank the following agencies/units that assisted with this investigation:

Federal Bureau of Investigation – Baltimore Field Office

Office of the Attorney General for the State of Maryland

Othram Labs

Parabon Nanolabs

Anne Arundel County Evidence Collection Unit

Anne Arundel County Forensic Laboratory

Anne Arundel County Latent Print Unit

Even though Forrest Clyde Williams, III and Donald Willard have been identified as suspects, we are asking anyone with information pertaining to the murder of Pam Conyers or with information about Mr. Willard and Mr. Williams to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-4731. You may remain anonymous and call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

