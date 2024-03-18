Collentro Horticultural Growers New Location is Now Open in Lexington Park!

Collentro Horticultural Growers LLC., announced on Friday, March 15th, 2024. “Today’s the day!!!!! Opening day of the season!! Come in and check out our early bloomers and annual flowers. We will have more inventory as they start to bloom in the green houses.

We are excited to start off our family legacy today with our amazing staff. New center is located at 21021 Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.

Please be patient with them as they learn the system and help you with your orders we are all excited to meet you.

Huge shout out to Hollywood Grapfx and Eric Mckay for the promotional flags and A and A Metalworks for the sign. Really brings everything together.”



The men and women of Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Seventh District, Valley Lee, Hollywood, Solomons, St. Leonard, Huntingtown, and the Maryland Department of Forestry worked tirelessly for over 4 hours to control the blaze, and operated on the scene for over 8 hours.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. Only abandoned buildings/small structures were damaged. Firefighters saved three occupied residences, and one unoccupied structure.

Collentro has brought back life and beauty to this once piece of farming land in just 3 months and are very excited to get new customers to the new location!

They are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m to 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 to 2.

