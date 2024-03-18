Southern Maryland Produce Announce New Location, Opening April 3, 2024

It is very bittersweet for us to announce that at the end of March, the Farmers Market where our stand is currently located will be shut down and we will be moving our stand!

Beginning Wednesday, April 3rd, our stand will be located directly across the highway from where it currently is, to in front of the old St Mary’s Landing Restaurant.

We have purchased this property and have plans to completely redo the building, but until that is finished, our stand will be set up as it is currently outside in front of the building!

We really appreciate everyone’s support over the years! As one door closes and another opens, we hope you all will continue to follow us on this new journey!! We couldn’t do what we do without all of you!