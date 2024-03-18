Police Searching for Driver and Vehicle Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday. The deceased pedestrian is 38-year-old Duane Lyons of Laurel.

On March 17, 2024, at approximately 9:20 pm, patrol officers responded to the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road in the unincorporated section of Laurel for the report of a pedestrian struck.

Once on scene, officers located the victim in the roadway suffering from trauma. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck Lyons in the northbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road. The driver did not remain on the scene.

Preliminarily, the striking vehicle is believed to be a dark gray Jaguar with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 24-0015967.