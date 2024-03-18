St. Mary’s County 41st Annual Easter Egg Festival in Leonardtown on Saturday March 23, 2024

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks host the 41st Annual Easter Egg Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. This rain or shine event will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is open to the entire community.

The Easter Egg Festival has become a staple of the Southern Maryland community every Spring and many are looking forward to its return this year!

For a $5.00 entry fee, children can participate in egg hunts, visit with Mr. or Mrs. Bunny, enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, live animals, and lots of other bunny approved activities.



Live entertainment will be offered by local performing groups as well as a first responder area offering “touch a truck” opportunities and K9 demonstrations. There will be over 30 local merchandise and information vendors and the option to purchase food from at least 20 different food vendors.

Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance online at stmaryscountymd.gov/easter or at the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks main office, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event, beginning at 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks thanks all our sponsors for their support and donations! Patuxent Orthodontics is this year’s Title Sponsor along with SMECO, Window Depot, Indian Bridge Kennels, Adriani Brothers Construction, PSI Pax, Schneider Orthodontics, Tom Hodges Automotive, Giant, Williams, McClernan & Stack, Maryland International Raceway, and the Commissioners of Leonardtown as supporters.

Net proceeds from the Easter Egg Festival, along with the department’s annual golf tournament, are used to fund the Recreation & Parks Scholarship Program which provides qualified applicants the opportunity to participate in an activity at a 50% prorated amount of the registration fee.

For more information, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/easter or call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800.