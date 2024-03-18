Police Investigating School Staff Member Allowing Fight; Assault Between Staff Members at Davis Middle School

On Friday, March 15, 2024, school administrators were made aware of a video recording of a fight between two students that occurred in a classroom at Davis Middle School.

The video appears to show a school staff member allowing the students to fight while classmates watched, and other students clearing furniture to create space for the fight to occur.

The students involved in the altercation were eventually separated by other students.

Over the weekend, officers became aware of the video of the altercation circulating and initiated an investigation. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office will be consulted regarding criminal charges.

In a separate incident at Davis Middle School on the same day, one school staff member aggressively approached another staff member and assaulted them before being restrained by a third staff member.

Both incidents are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.