Adult Grief Support Program Meetings in Calvert, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting this fall. Groups will meet in person at locations in Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George’s counties as well as virtually.

The following grief support groups will meet in person:

Drop-In Grief Support Groups are open to anyone grieving. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings and obtain support from others who are experiencing loss. There is no fee. These groups will meet in Anne Arundel and Calvert counties as follows: North Beach Senior Center , 9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays April 3, May 1, and June 5. Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, Maryland, from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, April 9, May 14 and June 11. Chesapeake Life Center, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10; Tuesday, May 14; and Wednesday, June 12. Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. April 16, May 21 and June 18.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Evening Group is a weekly group for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. The cost is $10 per session. It will meet on the center's campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10; Tuesday, May 14; and Wednesday, June 12.

SoulCollage Studio marks the return of in-person collage-making. Grievers already familiar with the SoulCollage process as well as those new to it are invited to join in. No artistic experience is required and all supplies will be provided. It will meet from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday April 1 at the Chesapeake Life Center office, 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, Largo, Maryland, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 24, on the center's campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena.

Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following groups will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, April 9, May 14 and June 11.

SoulCollage Support for Loss Transition has participants create a series of collages to

commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday June 3 via Zoom.

Except for drop-in groups, registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.