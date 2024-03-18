Maryland State Police Make 85 DUI Arrests and Issue Nearly 6,000 Citations/Warning Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend 2024
Maryland State Police Troopers were hard at work this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, ensuring the safety of Maryland roadways.
The efforts of these Troopers, across the state, led to 85 DUI arrests, 5,923 citations and warnings, and 54 responses to crashes.
The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE team) assisted in the team effort by recording 13 DUI arrests, bringing the year-to-date total to 98.
