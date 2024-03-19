Maryland State Police Investigating Three Separate Fatal Motorcycle Crashes within 24 Hours in Charles, Anne Arundel and Queen Anne

Maryland State Police over the weekend responded to three different fatal motorcycle crashes within 24 hours in Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s and Charles counties.

On Saturday, a motorcyclist died after crashing in Charles County. Markese Al-Kwonand Nelson, 44, of California, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to the crash at about 6:50 p.m. on southbound Old Leonardtown Road and Homeland Drive in Hughesville.

Investigators suspect Nelson lost control of his 2016 Harley-Davidson before overturning in a center median.

Maryland State Police are reminding motorists to share the road and for motorcycle riders to proceed with caution. Ride safe, ride defensively. The causes of all three crashes are under investigation.



An 18-year-old rider died after a crash on Sunday in Anne Arundel County. Emergency medical services personnel pronounced Joseph Maeda Raiger, of Alexandria, Virginia, deceased at the scene.

Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 97 North near Crownsville. Investigators believe Raiger lost control of his 2020 Yamaha motorcycle before crashing in a median.



Another motorcyclist, Cody Morris, 21, of Grasonville, Maryland, died Sunday following a three-vehicle crash in Queen Anne’s County. Emergency medical services personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to the crash at about 12:35 a.m. on Route 50 West, north of Route 404 in Queenstown.

According to a preliminary investigation, Morris was operating a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle when it struck an impact attenuator. Two passenger vehicles were involved after the crash. The drivers remained at the scene and reported no injuries.