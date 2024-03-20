St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – March 19, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations celebrating National Agriculture Day and Focus Elite Sports & Mentoring, whose 8U flag football team won the 2023 Division 1 World Championship!

For their main agenda item, the Commissioners approved the request to schedule a Public Hearing on April 30, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. on the proposed Animal Ordinance revision.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the Victims of Crime Act grant application from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Approved the Program Open Space Development application for additional funding to support Skate Park projects.

Approved the FY2025 Community Partnership Agreement Notice of Funding Availability Application on behalf of the Department of Aging & Human Services.

Approved the FY2025 St. Mary’s Transit System Transportation Grant Application for operating and capital programs.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC held a Budget Work Session (BWS) in the afternoon. Visit our Budget Engage Page at: http://bit.ly/SMCGFY25Budget, from here, you can watch BWS videos, view the meeting schedule, and even leave your feedback on local priorities – all in one place!

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 9 a.m.

