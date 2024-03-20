Police Recover Replica Firearm, Investigating Second Degree Assault Involving Milton Somers Middle School Student

On March 18, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., several students at Milton Somers Middle School were walking in the hallway with a school staff member, and they began pulling on locker doors causing some lockers to open.

As they were directed to stop, the staff member observed what appeared to be a handgun protruding from a backpack in one of the lockers.

The school resource officer recovered the handgun and determined it was a toy gun. The student who was assigned the locker was identified and placed into a separate room where the student then struck another student who was already in the room.

Under Maryland law, the involved student cannot be charged with a criminal offense; however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Duley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0494.