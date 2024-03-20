Deputies in Calvert County Apprehend Regional Theft Suspects

On March 17, 2024, at 6:49 p.m., Deputy Campbell responded to the Fox Run Shopping Center for a theft that had occurred at the Bath and Body Works store located at 713 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

Employees of the store advised that a black male and black female wearing masks had entered the store, shoved several items from the store shelves in a purse and a store basket, and ran out of the business. Due to the quick actions of some of the employees, they were able to take cellphone photos of the suspects and the vehicle they fled in. This info was quickly relayed to deputies.

Deputy Hendrickson observed the suspect vehicle by the Fox Run Starbucks. Upon making contact with the driver of the suspect vehicle, Natara De’Asia Ortiz, 22 of Hanover, Deputy Hendrickson observed multiple Bath and Body Works items in plain view. Ortiz was asked to exit the vehicle to which she failed to comply. While attempting to detain Ortiz, she was actively resisting arrest. While taking Ortiz into custody, the male suspect, Curtis Gibral Tucker Jr., 22 of Hyattsville, was observed exiting the Starbucks. Tucker admitted to being involved with the theft from Bath and Body Works and was placed into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and numerous Bath and Body Works hand baskets filled with various lotions, shampoo, candles, and other brand-new items were located. Along with all the Bath and Body Works products, numerous brand-new pieces of clothing, pet products, and miscellaneous household items all with price tags or stickers still on them were located in the vehicle.

During this investigation, it was discovered that Ortiz and Tucker had just traveled from St. Mary’s County after committing the same type of theft at the Bath and Body Works located in the First Colony Shopping Center in California, MD. It was also discovered that they were both potential suspects of numerous thefts in Anne Arundel County.

Further investigation revealed the total value of items stolen from the Prince Fredrick Bath and Body Works store was $626.45. The approximate value of the items stolen from the St. Mary’s location was just under $700. The estimated value of clothing and additional miscellaneous items found has not yet been determined.

Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500. Ortiz was also charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

