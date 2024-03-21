Calvert County to Begin Eliminating Unpermitted Signs Within Public Rights-of-Way

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recently approved a proactive initiative aimed at enhancing the safety and aesthetics of our community by eliminating unpermitted signage that does not conform to the signage regulations.

These unpermitted signs pose a hinderance to motorists by obstructing views at intersections and they contribute to excessive clutter along our roadways.

Beginning April 1, 2024, unpermitted signs will be removed by the Department of Public Works staff. The signs will be stored for two weeks at the Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby, and may be retrieved by the owner for a fee of $6 per sign. Any signs remaining after two weeks will be discarded.

The BOCC encourages all residents and businesses to support this initiative by adhering to the sign regulations listed in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance. If you require permitted signage, the process is designed to accommodate legal and safe placement.

View the sign ordinance at https://ecode360.com/29293346Z. By working together, we can ensure pleasing aesthetics, safer roadways and intersections free of obstructions.

