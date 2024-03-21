Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Fire at Old Linda’s Cafe Building in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 11:35 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Second District and Hollywood responded to the Old Linda’s Cafe located at 21725 Tulagi Place in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

The 911 caller advised he arrived at the business for breakfast and observed the front window shattered with smoke inside.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke inside the structure and began investigating.

Firefighters located a fire to the rear of the business in the wall and extinguished it in under 15 minutes with no extensions being found.

Incident command determined the fire was accidental and caused by workers on the scene cutting scrap, resulting in a fire in the wall between the two buildings.

No injuries were reported and the fire is not under investigation.

Linda’s Cafe moved locations this year and is now located at 22608 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park!

