St. Mary’s County Board of Elections Announces Public Logic & Accuracy Demonstration and 2024 Primary Canvassing Dates

The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will conduct a public logic and accuracy demonstration on the DS200 ballot scanner unit on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. for the 2024 presidential primary election.

This public demonstration will be held at the Board of Elections office, located at 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.

Additionally, the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections has announced the following dates for canvassing the 2024 presidential primary mail-in and provisional ballots:

Pre-Election Day Mail-in Ballot Canvass: Wednesday April 24 & 25, 2024, at 9 a.m. Note: These results will not be released until election night; dates are subject to change based on the number of mail-in ballots received. Updates will be posted online at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/elections.

Wednesday April 24 & 25, 2024, at 9 a.m. After Election Day Mail-in Ballot Canvass: Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. Provisional Ballot Canvass: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 10 a.m. After Election Day Final Canvass: May 24, 2024, at 10 a.m.

All canvassing will be held at the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections office in Leonardtown.

For more information on the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections, voter registration, ballot drop box or polling place locations, and more, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/elections.

Questions may be directed to Wendy Adkins at [email protected] or by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1613.