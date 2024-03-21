Mary Augusta Sanders, 72 of Dameron, MD passed away on March 7, 2024 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC.

She was born on April 30, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Leon Trossbach and Jean Laurel Reynolds Trossbach.

Mary was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. After graduation from Great Mills High School, she married Bill Sanders at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge, Maryland. They had three sons together. Bill joined the Army which gave Mary the opportunity to move around and live in several different states including Hawaii and also Thailand. While living in Hawaii some of her family made a trip to visit her hoping to be there for the birth of her second son. Unfortunately, time was not on their side. Mary moved back to Dameron after the passing of her mother and lived with her father until his passing. She took a job with Keller Bus driving her passengers to DC and bringing them home Monday through Friday. It was a strenuous job but she loved to drive and she made friends along the way. She later took a job with the Postal Service and was a rural route carrier. She enjoyed this job as well, giving her another opportunity to meet people and make friends also. Eventually she retired and decided to enjoy herself at a much slower pace to her days. She would still travel to visit family and friends often driving herself as she had always done. We would refer to her as a professional driver. Mary enjoyed her garden each year and planting flowers as well. She enjoyed cooking holiday meals, making candy and baking cookies to share with her family. She would go out of her way to help whenever needed, expecting nothing in return. She was a kind, thoughtful and caring person who loved her sons dearly.

She is survived by her sons William Harold Sanders III (Valerie) of Kentucky, James Russell Sanders of Dameron, MD and Benjamin Leon Sanders of Dameron, MD, grandsons, William Sanders IV, Michael Allen Sanders and Jesse Joseph Sanders; her brothers Leo Francis Trossbach (Susan), Paul Leonard Trossbach (Sherri) and Joseph Lewis Trossbach (Lisa) and sister-in-law, Marian Trossbach. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother John David Trossbach and daughter-in-law Renee Sanders.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a funeral service celebrated at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private on a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.