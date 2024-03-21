Nancy Wall Warren, 86, of Hollywood, MD passed away on March 17, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on October 7, 1937, in Akron, OH to the late George Wall and Jean Baer Wall.

Nancy is a 1955 graduate of Santa Ana High School in Santa Ana, CA and a 1959 graduate of Occidental College, in Los Angeles, CA where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. During her junior year at Occidental she studied abroad in Japan, making lifelong friends who became extended family members. In 1961, she earned a Master’s in Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in New York. She continued her education and in 1985 received a second Master’s in Applied Behavioral Science from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington.

She began her employment career teaching elementary school in Washington, D.C., later transferring to teach Merchant Marines at Harry Lundeberg School, and finally teaching English Composition at St. Mary’s College, before beginning her career with the Department of Defense in 1981. She was employed for over 20 dedicated years before retiring from NAVAIR, Patuxent River, MD. She also volunteered as a Mediator for St. Mary’s County court system for many years, one of her favorite jobs. She was an expert in conflict resolution and enjoyed helping others. She was on several church committees to help them find new clergy/churches and solve working issues. She also headed the committee to find a new bishop for the Archdiocese of Maine. Nancy was a long time member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she was very involved. She had many church friends who became family. She served as a Senior Warden and was head of the church vestry.

In 1983, Nancy met the love of her life, John S. Wilson. On May 7, 1995, they married at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Mary’s City, MD. Together they celebrated over 28 wonderful years of marriage. She was an avid reader, regularly reading the Washington Post, New Yorker, and New York Times cover to cover on a daily basis. She enjoyed traveling and made many friends all over the world. Some of her favorite travels included, Greece, Japan, and South Africa. Her other hobbies included, gardening, walking, and yoga. Family was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her beloved husband, Nancy is also survived by her children, Amos Judd Warren of Northampton, MA and Hannah Warren Thompson (James) of Ridge, MD; step-children, Peter John Wilson and Zachary Andrew Wilson, both of Cape May, NJ; grandchildren: Corina Warren, Daria Warren and Emmi Warren; Eiko Sakamato of Japan, who became like a daughter to her; and extended family and friends.

All services will be private.

