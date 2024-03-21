Willard Leonard Jones, Jr., 81 of Compton, MD passed away in his home on Thursday March 14th, 2024, with his wife, family and friends at his side after an extended battle with cancer.

He was born July 29, 1942, in Clinton South Carolina to the late Lt Col Willard L. Jones, Sr. and Alice Benjamin Jones.

Will resided in Compton, MD with his wife Kay of 26 years. Will served in the Army before employment at PEPCO where he retired after 31 years. After his retirement he and Kay traveled the U.S. in their motorhome before settling in St. Mary’s County. He was an avid reader and enjoyed ocean cruising with friends, listening to his radio while enjoying a cold Miller Lite in his (HE) shed. He also enjoyed time spent with friends sharing stories of their adventures and making memories.

Will is survived by his wife, Kay Jones and his two sisters; Elizabeth Parashis and Sarah Darnley along with his children; three sons, Mike Jones (Wanda), Doug Jones (Gay), Kevin Jones and daughter, Christine Mott (Bobby) his extended family; stepdaughters Marla Wustner (Joe) along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren and proceeded in death by Melissa Cusick (Monty) and his brother Edwin Jones.

The family will receive friends on March 22, 2024 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service following visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be at a future date.

In lieu of flowers please consider Memorial donations to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or St. Francis Xavier Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

