Joseph Guy Tippett, Sr., 78, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on March 17, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born on August 1, 1945, in Leonardtown MD, to the late Robert F. Tippett, Sr., and Iva B. Guy Tippett of Loveville, Maryland. He was raised on a farm and started working in the fields at the age of 6. He loved farming and could not wait to get home after school to help his dad in the fields. He loved plowing, tobacco cutting time, all of the things required in the farm life. He enjoyed everything about it even knowing the hard work was difficult, he had a special bond for his tractors.

In the 8th grade, he received a good citizenship award. He graduated with high honors from St. Mary’s Ryken High School in 1964. After graduation, he became an electrical apprentice working for Bernard Drury Electrical Service and Leonard Harding. In 1966, he joined the Army National Guard and served for 6 years, followed by 2 years in the reserves. He became an electrician and worked for Ft. Myers in Arlington, VA. He later became a master electrician and transferred to Patuxent River in Public Works. He took immense pride in his work and was a model electrician. In fact, when the inspector would come to inspect the electrical work they would ask who did the work and they replied, Guy Tippett, the inspector would pass the inspection without question. He retired from the Government in 2000 after a 35-year career. He continued on with his electrical ability helping family and friends with any electrical work he could do for them, loving every second of helping all of them.

In 1967, he met his wife, Pat. They were married on January 4, 1969, in Arlington, VA. Together, they created a loving family, they had a daughter (Tina) in 1970 and a son (Joe) in 1974. They built a beautiful life and made unforgettable memories. They spent much of their time enjoying each other’s company, their family, and especially their grandchildren. He cherished Pat, she truly was the love of his life. He even handwrote a note about his wedding day where he professed, “The day GOD gave me the only gift I ever wanted – Pat Lee”, his soulmate. He was one of a kind, a sweet and gentle soul. Guy was kind, considerate, and sentimental and put others before himself. He took pride in all he did, from electrical work to being an exceptional father, husband, and brother. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life. Guy loved watching old westerns and listening to songs from the 50s and 60s. One of his favorite movies was Back to School starring Rodney Dangerfield. He loved baseball and was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles. Tractor pulls were one of his favorite passions, not only the tractor pulls but spending time with everyone, including his brother Wilbur, discussing Oliver tractors and sharing in on the fun.

In retirement, he spent some of his time restoring antique tractors. With steady hands and a wealth of knowledge, he lovingly restored each Oliver tractor to its former glory, preserving a piece of agricultural history for future generations to admire and appreciate. He was very meticulous with his work and put his heart into every job that he tackled.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Crossman (and husband Dean) of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren Lucas Barrett of Gulfport, Mississippi, Tyler Barrett (and wife Talia) of Temple, Texas, Sydney Barrett of Corpus Christi, Texas, Cooper Crossman of Birmingham, Alabama; son Joseph Tippett, Jr. (and wife Shannon) of Mechanicsville, Maryland; grandchildren, Gavin

Tippett of Crofton, MD, Logan Tippett, Mason Tippett of Mechanicsville, Maryland; three siblings, Wilbur Tippett (and wife Eileen) of Punta Gorda, Florida/Beaufort, North Carolina, Sarah Hancock (the late William Hancock), Jean Thompson (and husband Eddie) of Mechanicsville, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia; both parents; brother, Robert Tippett, Jr.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm with words of remembrance beginning at 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Interment will follow the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Helen, MD 20635.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Charity ID# 04-3274007, https://www.maculaLorgtwant-to-help/donate

Condolences to the family may be made at: https://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com/obituary/joseph- guy-tippett-sr

