Loretta Ann Greene, age 92, from State College, PA, and Bryantown, MD peacefully departed on March 9, 2024, with her loved ones at her side. Born April 27, 1931, in Irvington NJ. Loretta was the daughter of Arthur and Anna Gahr.

She met her husband Richard Greene the love of her life in Irvington, NJ, and married on November 11, 1950. They were blessed with four children. Loretta was a homemaker and dedicated her life to her family. She had a love for music. Her husband Dick, a musician, played in several bands and Loretta could always be spotted up front cheering the band on. She was at every gig they played. She was not only a band wife but also a “roadie” and could often be seen carrying drums and other equipment to the engagements.

She spent many adult years volunteering for the Girl Scouts. A lifelong scout herself, she was an Adult leader who guided many troops and stayed in scouting even after her children were grown.

Loretta was an excellent cook and baker. Her specialty was pies. Most specifically her apple pie that won blue ribbons for it!

Loretta and Dick loved to travel and visited many places around the world as well as in the U.S.

Loretta was a dedicated Catholic who cherished attending Church and took pleasure in crafting rosaries. After the death of her husband, she found solace in the quiet moments spent creating intricate rosaries. To her, each completed rosary was a tangible reminder of her unwavering belief and a labor of love to be shared with others in need of comfort and hope.

In 2003, Loretta moved to Maryland to live with her daughter Gail. She joined the Red Hat Society and met new friends as she traveled around Southern Maryland with the Red Hatters.

Loretta enjoyed her cat Graham Cracker who took precedence over anything. You could often hear Loretta exclaim, “I have to get back, Grammie is waiting for me!”

Most would say her most favorite pastime in her senior years was talking with her family and friends on the phone. She was a good listener and always willing to lend an ear.

Loretta was a loving mother of her children Michael Greene (Brenda) of Boalsburg, PA, Patti Crooke (Brian) of Hardeeville, SC, and Gail Lessner (Tim) of Bryantown, Md. She was a beloved Grandmother to Stephen Greene, Richard Dietz, Deanna Paris, Gahr Lessner, Kaila Lessner, Madeline Lessner, and great-grandmother to Alex Greene, Cora and Leo Paris, and Bennett Lessner.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Anna Gahr, her husband Richard, and her daughter Cynthia Dietz.

Family and Friends will be received on April 8, 2024, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with Mass at 10:00 am at St. Peters Church in Waldorf, MD, 3320 St Peters Dr, Waldorf, MD 20601.

A graveside burial will take place on May 10, 2024, at 10 am in Boalsburg, PA where Loretta will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of The Chesapeake.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.