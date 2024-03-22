Marlene Elaine Titus, 85, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on March 14, 2024.

Born on October 4, 1938, in Pottstown, PA, to the late Charlie Reinert and Annie Schlegel.

After graduating from high school, Marlene enlisted in the United States Army Women’s Corps where she met her future husband. She married her beloved husband, Harold Francis Titus on June 14, 1958, and together they had three children, Harold Jr., Robert, and David. Marlene also worked for D.A.V. in the early 1980’s. Marlene also worked at the Waldorf Walmart for ten years where she met many friends.

Marlene enjoyed her friends in her neighborhood, her Morningside Baptist Church family, her Victory Baptist Church family, and her dogs, Boots, Daisy, & Queeny. Most of all she enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her Memaw.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Harold Titus of Leonardtown, MD; children, David Lee Titus of Mechanicsville, MD; sister, Carolyn Brumbach; grandchildren, Jennifer Wiley, Joshua Titus, Jessica Green, Kristen Pang, and Dylan Titus; and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and children, Harold Francis Titus Jr., and Robert Titus.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, March 25, 2024, from 10:30 to 11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.