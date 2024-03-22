Dennis Wayne Stoudt, 77, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on March 10, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Dennis was born on March 7, 1947, to the late Linford Stoudt and Bertha Wolfinger in Allentown, PA.

After graduating from high school, Dennis joined the United States Coast Guard and then went to Old Dominion University where he obtained a BA in Business Administration. He married his beloved wife, Elaine, and together they had six children, Daniel, Clare, Sarah, Mary, Denise, and Kathryn.

Dennis enjoyed hiking, camping, and cooking for his family, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine; his children, Daniel Stoudt, Sarah Wolff, Mary Stoudt, Denise Stoudt, and Kathryn Lamp; brother, Jerrold Stoudt; sister, Judith Dunbar; and 18 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Clare Stoudt.

A Memorial Mass officiated by Father Michael Tietjen will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD